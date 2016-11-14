BJP MP Subramanian Swamy on Monday criticised the Finance Ministry, alleging “lack of preparedness” on its part in dealing with the demonetisation of two high-value currency. He said the Ministry not being in loop of decision-making is “no excuse”.

“I am appalled by the lack of preparation... We have been in power for nearly two-and-a-half years. The Finance Ministry should have prepared for this from the very first day. It is easy to argue that the Ministry was not in the loop, but that is no excuse for not having a contingency plan,” Hong Kong’s South China Morning Post daily quoted Mr. Swamy as saying.

Mr. Swamy is currently in Hong Kong and will deliver a talk on anti-corruption efforts in India at the Foreign Correspondents Club on November 15.

The Harvard-educated economist said, “Ad-hoc roadside kiosks should have been set up for all and special kiosks organised for senior citizens. All these should have been planned as part of a contingency plan.”

The Rajya Sabha member, who had consistently attacked former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan and had also taken potshots at Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, said, “The previous government gave the contract for currency paper to the same London-based company that supplies currency paper to Pakistan, helping Pakistan counterfeit Indian notes and finance militancy in India at zero cost.”

Asked why the government is yet to book anybody with foreign accounts, he replied, “That question has to be directed at the Finance Ministry, not me. I have no clue why nothing has been done.”

On Sunday, Mr. Jaitley regretted hardships caused due to withdrawal of high denomination notes, but advised the public to be patient as the move will have larger benefits for the economy in the long term.