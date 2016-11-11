“There is enough cash available with banks and all arrangements have been made to reach currency all over the country,” the central bank said in a statement.

The Reserve Bank of India has urged people to be patient and exchange notes at their convenience as there are enough cash available with banks,

“There is enough cash available with banks and all arrangements have been made to reach currency all over the country. Bank branches have already started exchanging notes since November 10,” the central bank said in a statement.

Several ATMs have started functioning from Friday morning and it it may take a while for banks to recalibrate all their ATMs, it said.

RELATED NEWS

Rahul visits bank to exchange old note, hits out at ModiNovember 11, 2016

The Dummies’ Guide to DemonetisationNovember 11, 2016

Here’s why many ATMs are still offlineNovember 11, 2016

A method in the shock therapyNovember 10, 2016

The new colour of money November 11, 2016

Long queues at ATMs and banks in Gujarat November 11, 2016

Vijayawada banks run out of Rs. 100 notesNovember 11, 2016

Live: Toll exemption, use of old notes for utility bills extendedNovember 11, 2016

Move has rattled those having black money: Shah November 11, 2016

More In: National | News | Business | Economy