Scuffle and heated exchanges were reported from ATMs and banks from many parts of the country.

With banks closed in many parts of the country due to Guru Nanak Jayanthi, cash-strapped people started making a for getting money at ATMs from early morning but with limited success, as most of the machines were dry.

Many sections of society, including small traders, restaurant owners, transporters etc started feeling the heat as the dependence on cash is very high.

Banks are unable to service as heavy rush making it difficult to handle the situation.

After government issued advisory, banks have started making special arrangement for the elderly and the physically challenged.

In a bid to provide convenience to people and to augment cash supplies, newly printed hard-to-fake Rs 500 notes were released.