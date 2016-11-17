Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad speaks in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

The Leader of Opposition said number of deaths in the wake of demonetisation is higher than that of Uri terror attack casualties.

The Rajya Sabha on Thursday witnessed a sharp clash between the Opposition and the ruling sides after Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad made certain comments linking the Uri terror attack casualties to the deaths during the demonetisation “crisis”. The Treasury benches termed the remark as “anti-national” and wanted an apology from the Congress.

Heated exchanges broke out between the Treasury and Opposition benches after Mr. Azad said 40 people had died following the government’s decision on demonetisation and that these many casualties had not occurred even in the terror attack on the Uri Army camp. Eighteen Army personnel were killed in that attack.

“Who should be punished” for the death of these 40 people which occurred due to the “wrong policy” on demonetisation, he asked and added that “millions of people are troubled. BJP and Government is responsible”.

This comment by Mr. Azad drew massive protests from BJP members with Information and Broadcasting Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu saying the remarks are “anti-national”.

An angry Mr. Naidu said Pakistan would use these comments against India and that the Congress should apologise for it.

He also requested Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman P.J. Kurien to expunge the remarks.

Chaos followed and the House was adjourned for the day, minutes after it reconvened at 3 p.m.