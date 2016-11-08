The Union government given two days time to share comprehensive details of its plans to curb pollution.

"Do you have a plan before pollution attains such a lethal level that the entire city will be shut down and human lives are threatened?" the Supreme Court asked the Centre point-blank on Tuesday .

Solicitor General Ranjit Kumar said he will have to get back to the Supreme Court, and sought two days' time. He promised to share comprehensive details of the government's plans to curb pollution.

"When pollution increases, first schools are shut down. When it becomes further dangerous, construction activities, etc, are shut down. When it becomes more dangerous, hazardous industries are shut down. When it becomes lethal, the entire city is shut down," Chief Justice of India T.S. Thakur addressed the government.

"Well, do you have a plan before pollution levels go to such an extent that it threatens human lives? Do you?" Chief Justice Thakur asked.

Justice A.K. Sikri said that cities like Beijing and Singapore were shut down due to pollution.

Is that going to be the fate of Delhi? he asked.

Making a stinging comment on the total disregard shown by the public to warnings against bursting firecrackers on Diwali, Justice Sikri said "we have to look at why in the name of religious occasions, we are being allowed to kill others".

Mr. Kumar said the rampant and uncontrolled commercialisation and industrialisation of Delhi has led to rise in toxicity.

"As an officer of this court I have to say that there are no residentical areas here... every where there is mixed use of land. Master Plan keeps changing. There are no parking lots and construction keeps expanding... even cars are left idling releasing toxic carbons," Mr. Kumar submitted.

The Bench urged the government to keep upgrading its pollution policy. "At the end you should come out with a sensible policy," Chief Justice Thakur said.

The court said it will hear the Centre on October 10 and pass appropriate orders.

The court also expressed its displeasure at the way the Delhi government had lacklustrely complied with its earlier orders to take measures to clamp down on construction, have more vacuum cleaners to rid the roads of dust, etc.

Senior advocate Indira Jaising submitted that the Delhi government has six vacuum cleaners of which only two are operational. Tenders have been given for 15 more cleaners. However, these vacuum cleaners can be used only for arterial and broad roads. The narrow ones have to be manually cleaned, the Delhi government said.

"There is a breach of our earlier orders. You [Delhi government] are in breach of your obligations as a government and you are also in breach of our judicial orders," Chief Justice Thakur observed orally.

The court said it would pass orders the day after.

When the Centre promised to watch the pollution graph, Chief Justice Thakur gave a parting shot: "You watch that but do come back the day after tomorrow".