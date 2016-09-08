The State Congress on Thursday accused the Centre of “being insensitive” to the ongoing civilian unrest in Kashmir Valley and asked it “to decode the term stakeholders” to explain with whom they want to talk.

“The outcome of the all-party meeting [in Delhi on Wednesday] was surprising. It was indicative of the poor response and lack of policy on the part of the Centre to the Kashmir situation. The Centre has added more confusion to the already extremely volatile situation in the Valley,” alleged J&K Pradesh Congress Committee chief G.A. Mir.

“The outcome of the all-party meeting was not good as it failed to devise a strategy that would help in reducing the tension in the Valley. There is a need to decode the stakeholders in order to avoid further confusion,” Mr. Mir said.

He said the delegation visited Kashmir “without doing any ground work.”

“It was generally felt here that the Centre was not too keen to address the real problems. It is unfortunate that the Centre has no road map yet about the Kashmir crisis,” he said.

Meanwhile, senior separatist leader Shabir Shah on Thursday accused BJP general secretary Ram Madhav of issuing a “provocative” and “far from reality” statement on Kashmir: “J&K is an integral part of India. What more political solution can be there after that?”

“We don’t run away from the talks but to hold it under the Constitution of India is unacceptable. By making deceitful statements, India cannot change the reality of the dispute. The BJP leaders should give a thorough thought to the Kashmir issue,” said Mr. Shah.

He said the BJP, being in majority in Parliament, “can create history by resolving the longstanding dispute.”