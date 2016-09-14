Last week, Manohar Parrikar indicated that he might seek the agency's help if deal was of "criminal nature"

The Defence Ministry on Wednesday sought a CBI probe into the allegations of kickbacks in the 2008 Embraer aircraft deal.

Last week, Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar said he might recommend a CBI probe into the deal if it displayed “criminal nature” after the DRDO wrote to the Brazilian company seeking details of the deal involving three EMB 145 aircrafts.

“...I can tell you as of now that if it displays criminal nature, I will hand over the case for CBI probe,” he had said.

A U.S.-Brazil investigation into the deal, uncovered a bribery case, leading to a deal between the company and the DRDO in 2008.

According to Brazilian newspaper Folha de Sao Paulo, Embraer had been under investigation by the United States Justice Department since 2010 “when a contract with the Dominican Republic raised the Americans’ suspicions.”

India had signed a $208-million deal in 2008 for procuring three Emb-145 aircrafts.

