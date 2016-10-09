A defamation complaint was lodged in a court here on Saturday against Congress vice- president Rahul Gandhi for his “dalali” remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the surgical strikes.

Lawyer Sadanand Singh moved the application under Section 500 (punishment for defamation) of the IPC in the court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate, which fixed the hearing for October 25.

The complainant alleged that the “dalali” remark had extremely hurt him as well as the countrymen.

“You [Modi] are hiding behind the blood of soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir and those who carried out the surgical strikes for India. You are exploiting their sacrifices, which is very wrong,” Mr. Gandhi had said.

Mr. Singh alleged that such leaders were indulging in cheap politics.