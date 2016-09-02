Prime Minister Narendra Modi has warned those with black money to declare it before the given deadline of September 30, adding that stern action might be taken after that.

“The first decision my government took was to make a SIT (Special Investigation Team) on black money. It is working and the Supreme Court is monitoring it. We have also made laws so that no one dares to send black money abroad from India. So more black money will not be generated,” Mr. Modi said in an interview to Network 18.

“For black money at home, we have changed the law, and there is a scheme till September 30 for anyone who wants to join to mainstream. If you made a mistake knowingly or unknowingly (by keeping black money), come to the mainstream now, I have given a way... If I take stern steps after the 30th, no one can blame me,” he said.

The Income Declaration Scheme (IDS) which opened on June 1 gives a chance to black money holders to come clean by declaring the assets by September 30 and paying tax and penalty of 45 per cent on it.