Deceased farmers’ relatives urge Chauhan to call off fast: M.P. BJP chief

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan with wife Sadhna Singh and party leader Prabhat Jha during an indefinite fast to placate angry farmers, at BHEL Dussehra Ground in Bhopal on Saturday. | Photo Credit: PTI

Madhya Pradesh BJP president Nandkumar Singh Chauhan on Saturday said the families of farmers killed in Mandsaur violence met Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Bhopal and urged him to call off his fast.

The BJP leader said the relatives of four of the five farmers also asked the Chief Minister to ensure that those responsible for the killing are brought to book.

Mr. Chouhan on June 10 began his indefinite fast at BHEL’s Dussehra ground in Bhopal for restoration of peace in the State, where farmers have resorted to violence during their ongoing stir for various demands, including a complete loan waiver.