Youth found dead with pellet injuries

The death toll in ongoing unrest in Kashmir reached 81, as a pellet-ridden body of a youth was found in the capital on Saturday.

The body of teenager, Momin Altaf Ganai, a resident of Harwan in Srinagar, was found in the area late last night, a police official said.

He said Ganai’s body bore injuries caused by pellets.

The teenager was injured in clashes between protesters and security forces in Harwan on Friday, the official said, adding that he had gone missing immediately after the clashes.

More than 40 people were injured in clashes in different areas of the Valley on Friday.

Curfew in many parts

Curfew was reimposed in many parts of Kashmir on Friday due to apprehension of violence after Friday prayers.

“Curfew has been imposed in Srinagar city and towns of Baramulla, Pattan, Anantnag, Shopian and Pulwama,” a police official said.

The official said restriction on assembly of people continues to remain in force.

Life continued to remain paralysed in Kashmir for the 70th consecutive day due to restrictions and separatist-sponsored strike.

The separatists have extended the protest programme till September 22. They have not announced any relaxation in the strike even in the evening. Shops, business establishments and petrol pumps continued to remain shut while public transport was off the roads.

Schools, colleges and other education institutions also remained closed.