Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived here on Friday, on a two-day visit to mark his birthday on September 17.

The city police detained Dalit activist Jignesh Mevani and others to prevent any protest at the airport during the Prime Minister’s arrival.

On Saturday, the Prime Minister will visit his mother Hiraba in Gandhinagar to seek her blessings. Mr. Modi is scheduled to attend two events, one in Limkheda in central Gujarat and another in Navsari in south Gujarat.

Gujarat Governor O.P. Kohli and Chief Minister Vijay Rupani along with the Cabinet Ministers and BJP leaders welcomed the PM. Mr. Modi briefly addressed party workers at the airport.

“I am thankful to you all for coming and wishing me on my birthday. I am happy to meet my old colleagues and party workers,” Mr. Modi told the gathering.