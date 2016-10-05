Ravi Sisodia's application contradicts claims of his family members and Hindutva groups that he was murdered by jail staff.

Ravi Sisodia, the Dadri lynching case accused who died on Tuesday, was suffering from Chikungunya. According to Sisosdia’s application to a Gautam Buddh Nagar court, he was suffering from Chikungunya and on September 30, 2016 requested the court to allow him to be shifted to the Noida district hospital.

The Hindu is in possession of a copy of his application to the Additional District Judge court in Gautam Buddh Nagar. The document contradicts the claims of Sisodia’s family members and some Hindutva groups that he was murdered by jail staff.

“It is to be brought under your kind attention that the accused/pleader is suffering from Chikungunya and he gets unbearable pain near the spinal cord and in different other parts of body. The accused is in a serious condition but he is unable to get proper treatment in the prison clinic,” the application to the ADJ said.

“In such a situation it is important to shift the accused/pleader to the district hospital in Gautam Buddh Nagar. It is requested that the accused/pleader be allowed to be shifted/transferred to the district hospital in Gautam Buddh Nagar,” the application concluded.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday ordered two inquiries into the issue.

The district administration has invoked section 144 in the area. It has ensured heavy police deployment since Tuesday night.

Tension prevailed at Bishara village near Dadri town, after Sisodia died in the LNJP Hospital in Delhi on Tuesday. A resident of the village, Sisodia was arrested in October 2015 on charges of lynching Mohammad Akhlaq on September 28, 2015.

The family members of Sisodia and some other residents organised a panchayat at the village temple and demanded the arrest of M.L. Yadav, jailer of the Kasna jail, where Sisodia was lodged under judicial custody, along with 14 of the 18 accused in the case. Three minor accused in the case are out on bail.

They also demanded the arrest of Jan Mohammad, young brother of Akhlaq, who was named in an FIR for cow slaughter.

Because of the anger and tension among Hindus of Bishara, many Muslim families of the village were about to leave on Wednesday afternoon. But the village elders asked them to stay back and assured them complete protection. The district administration has also deployed heavy police force in the area of the village where the minority community stays.

A trial court in Greater Noida on Wednesday rejected an application of the rest of the accused to attend Sisodia’s funeral. Ram Sharan, lawyer of the accused who filed the application, told The Hindu that the judge rejected the plea, saying that there was no provision for it.

The lynching case in under trial and charges are yet to be framed against the accused.

On Monday, Sisodia allegedly complained of respiratory problems and fever and he was admitted to the Noida district hospital. On Tuesday morning, he was shifted to the LNJP Hospital, where he died in the evening.