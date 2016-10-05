Ravi Sisodia, who was arrested on the charge of lynching Akhlaque in October last year, died in LNJP Hospital in Delhi on Tuesday.

Tension prevailed at Bishahra in Dadri, Gautam Buddha Nagar District of Uttar Pradesh, after Ravi Sisodia, a resident of the village who was arrested on charges of lynching Akhlaq in October last year, died in the LNJP Hospital in Delhi on Tuesday.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday ordered two inquiries, one a magisterial probe and another by the Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Sadar, under Section 176 (1).

The district administration has invoked section 144 in the area. It has ensured heavy police deployment since Tuesday night.

Ravi's kin's alleged that he was murdered. But this has been denied by the Dadri police.

Ravi's brother Lokesh told The Hindu that Ravi was fine till September, 30. He claimed that Ravi was beaten up by some fellow prisoners and because of the beatings, he sustained a kidney damage. Lokesh demanded compensation of Rs. 1 crore from the State government.

The family members of Ravi and villagers organised a panchayat in the village temple and demanded the arrest of M.L. Yadav, jailer of the Kasna jail, where Ravi was lodged in judicial custody, along with 14 of the 18 accused. Three minor accused are out on bail.

They also demanded the arrest of Jan Mohammad, young brother of Akhlaq, for alleged cow slaughter. A case of cow slaughter was registered in the Jarcha police station in June against Akhlaq and his family and Jan Mohammad. The Allahabad High Court, which issued a stay on the arrest of Akhlaq's family till the investigation was completed, refused to give the same relief to Jan Mohammad.

Sanjay Rana, local BJP leader whose 12 relatives, including his son Vishal Rana, were arrested on the charge of killing Akhlaq, told The Hindu, "this is a custodial death. We will demand further probe in this. We do not buy the police version that he died of dengue."

On Monday, Ravi allegedly complained of respiratory problems and fever and he was admitted to the Noida district hospital. On Tuesday morning, he was shifted to the LNJP Hospital, where he died in the evening.

Mr. M.L.Yadav told the media that Ravi complained of stomach ache on September 29 and he was taken to the district hospital. "Ravi's ultrasound report showed that there was water in his lungs," Mr. Yadav said.

Doctors at the LNJP Hospital said no injury marks were found on Ravi's body. He was suffering from respiratory problems and also had high fever. "We are waiting for his medical report. The symptoms are that of dengue or chikungunya," they said.

Court rejects plea of accused

A trial court in Greater Noida rejected an application of the rest of the 14 accused to attend Ravi's funeral.

Ram Sharan, lawyer of the accused who filed the application, told The Hindu that the judge rejected the plea, saying that there was no provision for it.

September marked one year of the lynching of Akhlaq over alleged cow slaughter. The case in under trial and charges are yet to be framed against the accused.