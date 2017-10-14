Dadri accused get contractual jobs at NTPC

more-in

Fifteen of the youths accused of lynching Mohammad Akhlaq in Bishahra village of Dadri in September 2015 over suspicion of storing beef in his house have landed contractual jobs with NTPC Limited. Tejpal Nagar, the local BJP MLA, facilitated their recruitment in a meeting with senior NTPC officials on October 9.

The accused had secured bail from various courts, including the Allahabad High Court, over the last six months.

The employment offer is part of the ‘Maharatna’ company’s scheme to offer opportunities to people affected by its projects — Bishahra is located in an NTPC plant’s vicinity and land from many villagers was acquired three decades ago to set it up.

An NTPC spokesperson confirmed the job offer to the youths.

“Yes, we have agreed to give jobs to unemployed youths of Bishahra. It has nothing to do with Akhlaq’s lynching. Contractual jobs have been offered to many residents of Bishahra because it is the NTPC’s policy to give jobs to all project-affected persons based on their qualification and expertise,” he said.

Mr. Nagar said he had urged the NTPC management to provide jobs to the youths on contractual basis. The legislator termed the murder accused as “innocents” and said that they deserved a “better deal”.