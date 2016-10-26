Cyclone Kyant over Bay of Bengal is unlikely to make a landfall and it may fade into a deep depression on October 29: Cyclone Warning Division.

Cyclone Kyant over the Bay of Bengal is unlikely to make a landfall, but the coastal regions of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Odisha may expect a wet Diwali, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday.

“Cyclonic storm Kyant over east-central Bay of Bengal moved further west-southwestwards and lay centred at 1130 hrs IST 450 km southeast of Gopalpur, 520 km east-southeast of Vishakhapatnam and 730 km east-northeast of Machilipatnam. It is most likely to move west-southwestwards towards westcentral Bay of Bengal during the next 72 hours,” the Cyclone Warning Division of the IMD said.

M. Mohapatra, head of the Cyclone Warning Division, said Kyant was unlikely to make landfall.

This means it will not hit the coast. A cyclone making a landfall usually wreaks havoc and causes damage to life and property.

Kyant is expected to fade into a deep depression on October 29.

“Squally winds speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph is very likely to prevail along and off south Odisha on October 27 and along and off Andhra Pradesh coasts from October 27 to 30. Light to moderate rainfall at many places over south Odisha, north coastal Andhra Pradesh is very likely on October 27 and 28. Heavy rainfall at isolated places over south coastal Andhra Pradesh is very likely on October 28 to 30 and over north coastal Tamilnadu on October 29 to 31,” the IMD said.

The sea condition would be “rough to very rough” along and off south Odisha on October 27. Similar conditions would persist off the Andhra Pradesh coast during October 27 to 30, it said.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into sea off the Andhra Pradesh coast from October 27.