But, restrictions on the assembly of people under Section 144 CrPc were in force throughout the Valley.

Authorities on Saturday lifted curfew across Kashmir following improvement in the situation, but normal life remained affected due to the unrest which erupted after killing of Hizbul Mujahideen militant Burhan Wani in July.

A police official said there is no curfew anywhere in Kashmir and the curbs on the movement of people have been lifted across the Valley, including from the summer capital here, following improvement in the situation.

However, restrictions on the assembly of people under Section 144 CrPc were in force throughout the Valley.

He said security forces have been deployed in sensitive areas to maintain law and order as also to instill a sense of security among the people so that they can carry out their day-to-day activities without fear.

The authorities on Friday night restored outgoing call facility on prepaid mobile phone connections after three months in view of the improving situation.

However, mobile internet services continued to remain suspended across Kashmir.

Meanwhile, normal life remained affected in the Valley for the 99th day due to the ongoing unrest.

The unrest, which has claimed 84 lives, including that of two cops, and left thousands of others injured in clashes between protestors and security forces, would complete 100 days on Sunday as shops, business establishments, petrol pumps and educational institutions remained closed, while public transport continued to be off the roads.

However, there was increased movement of private transport and auto-rickshaws in the civil lines areas of the city including around the commercial hub of Lal Chowk.

Many vendors set up their stalls in the areas around the city centre while some shops were also open partially, the official said.