Tight vigil: Soldiers take position as they patrol the Line of Control on the forward post of Gowhalan Uri. A parliamentary panel has asked top officials about the details of the cross-LoC strike carried out by the Army recently.

In statement before parliamentary panel, Foreign Secretary contradicts Parrikar’s claim

The Army had carried out “target-specific, limited-calibre, counter-terrorist operations” across the LoC in the past too but this is the first time the government has gone public about it, a parliamentary panel was told on Tuesday in remarks that appear to contradict the Defence Minister’s claim.

Foreign Secretary S. Jaishankar gave this information to the Parliamentary Committee on External Affairs when he was specifically asked by MPs whether surgical strikes had been carried out in the past.

“Professionally done, target-specific, limited-calibre counter-terrorist operations” have been carried out across the LoC in the past too, but this is the first time that the government has made it public,” sources present at the meeting said.

The top diplomat’s comments assume significance in the context of claims by Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar last week, rejecting the Congress’s claims that surgical strikes were undertaken during the UPA government too.

He had asserted that it was the first time surgical strikes had taken place in the aftermath of the Uri terror attack and what was undertaken previously were operations locally executed by commanders without involving the government.

Mr. Jaishankar told the committee that while India had been engaging with Pakistan after the September 29 surgical strikes, no “calendar” had so far been prepared regarding future engagement and its level with Islamabad, members said on condition of anonymity.

He said that soon after the operations had ended, the Director-General of Military Operations of the Pakistan Army was informed about the strikes.

During the two-and-a-half-hour meeting, the Vice Chief of the Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Bipin Rawat, gave details of the strikes targeting terrorist launch pads across the LoC.

Many questions were lobbed at foreign secretary Jaishankar on the possible diplomatic fallout of this strike.