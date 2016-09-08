'Time has come for public-spirited people to come forward, join hands and work for resurgence of Punjab'.

Cricketer-turned politician Navjot Singh Sidhu, suspended Akali MLA Pargat Singh together with other prominent leaders on Thursday formally launched a new political front — Awaz-e-Punjab — ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections that are due early next year.

Mr. Sidhu said in a press conference in Chandigarh that the time has come for public-spirited people to come forward, join hands and work for resurgence of Punjab which has been pushed into a bad state.

“There's has been a tradition in our country that good people are used for campaigning and later kept as decoration piece. We want to shake up the prevailing system that has ruined Punjab,” he said.

Attacking the ruling Akali-BJP government, Mr. Sidhu said: “In Punjab it's all about one family (referring to the Badal's)..our constitution says that government should be for the people, but in Punjab the government is only about one family.”

“Punjab – the state which led the green revolution is now in a debt of nearly two lakh crore.. People are fed up of the current rule, they are looking forward for a change in governance now,” he added.

Mr. Sidhu said Awaz-e-Punjab is not a party but a forum for all like-minded people to come together who aspire to serve Punjab's interests. “People want strong leaders and this time we should make sincere efforts to make Punjab emerge victorious,” he said.

Mr. Sidhu, who resigned as Rajya Sabha MP after differences with his party, said that the BJP conveniently set him aside after forming the government for which he had rigorously campaigned and worked.

“Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is no different as they also wanted to make me a decoration piece,” said Mr. Sidhu.

“Kejriwalji tweeted about the meeting, but he said half-truth. Let me complete it. He (Kejriwal) offered a ministerial berth to my wife if AAP won and asked me not to fight the elections,” said Mr. Sidhu.

The new forum Awaz-e-Punjab, along with Mr. Navjot Singh Sidhu and Mr. Pargat Singh has the support of ''Bains brothers''- Balwinder Singh Bains and Simarjit Singh Bains, who are Ludhiana-based Independent MLA.