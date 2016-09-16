The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has prohibited flight crew from taking selfies on aircraft, besides asking the airlines to ensure that passengers do not “indulge in photography” while boarding or after landing.

Though earlier rules put some restrictions on in-flight photography, the fresh guidelines come in the wake of certain cases posing possible security risks from clicking cockpit selfies, a circular said.

With increased use of smart devices, there have been many instances of travellers and crew clicking photographs inside flights. This may lead to error and resultant reduction in safety, it said.