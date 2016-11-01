The Vatican’s Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith on October 25 released new guidelines regarding cremation for Catholics. The practice has been permitted by the Church since 1963, but there were many rules surrounding it.

It required a direct application to the bishop, who was required to approve it.

Now, the Vatican has again responded to an “unstoppable increase” in cremation, and imposed new conditions.

As per the Church’s new rules, there should be no scattering of ashes, no parting ashes out to friends and relatives, and no keeping it at home.

If cremation is chosen, “the ashes of the faithful must be laid to rest in a sacred place, that is, in a cemetery or, in certain cases, in a church or an area which has been set aside for this purpose,” the guidelines say, adding: “Only the bishop can authorise an exception to this requirement in extraordinary circumstances.”

They at the same time reiterate the Roman Catholic Church’s preference for burial over cremation. But, in the wake of an increase in Catholic cremations, local bishops’ conferences had requested doctrinal clarification because there were “no specific canonical norms” for preserving ashes.

The guidelines say that “the Church raises no doctrinal objections to cremation, since cremation of the deceased’s body does not affect his or her soul, nor does it prevent God, in his omnipotence, from raising up the deceased body to new life. Thus cremation, in and of itself, objectively negates neither the Christian doctrine of the soul’s immortality nor that of the resurrection of the body”.

At the same time the guidelines also stress that Catholics who choose cremation for reasons contrary to the faith must be denied a Christian funeral.