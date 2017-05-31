CPI(M) communalising cattle ban issue: BJP

more-in

The BJP on Wednesday slammed the ruling CPI(M) in Tripura for the bid to ‘communalise’ the Centre’s notification banning sale of cattle for slaughter. The party said the notification was issued in the light of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, and a 2015 order of the Supreme Court directing the government to prepare rules for cattle protection.

The BJP took exception to the statements of CPI(M) State secretary Bijan Dhar and Animal Resource Minister Aghore Debbarma, who opposed its implementation in the bordering State. Mr. Dhar said the Centre’s action was aimed at hurting the economic activities of minorities, Dalits and farmers.

“The notification is nothing to do with religion and nor it prohibits consumption of any meat, yet they [ruling party leaders] are trying to communalise the issue,” BJP spokesperson Ashok Sinha said.

BJP chief spokesperson Arun Kanti Bhowmik alleged that smuggling of cattle to Bangladesh through Tripura was rampant and CPI(M) workers were involved in the trade.