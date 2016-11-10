‘A gimmick that would lead to hardship for common people but not control black money’

: The CPI(M) tore into the Centre’s demonetisation move on Wednesday, seeing it as a gimmick that would lead to hardship for common people but not control black money.

“Complete #Jumlanomics. Poorly planned and not thought through, this move means harassment for millions not connected to the banking system. Today’s announcement neither addresses the major sources of black money abroad nor those invested in property, gold and such instruments,” CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury tweeted. “To uncover the illicit money trail, we demand that the government release the name of top 100 defaulters of bank loans. What are the estimates of black money that will be curbed by this move? The government should make the figures public.” — Special Correspondent