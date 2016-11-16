People are unable to buy even bare essentials, life-saving medicines, says the party

A day before the winter session of Parliament begins, the CPI(M) attacked the Modi government and the BJP on demonetisation, “authoritarian tendencies” at the Centre and in BJP-ruled States and “communal polarisation.”

“The withdrawal of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1000 currency notes has led to total disruption of the payments and settlements system and has impacted all citizens in one way or the other,” a party release said on Tuesday.

“In rural areas, the crisis is grave. Markets are closed in various places. People are unable to buy even bare essentials, life-saving medicines etc.”

The statement echoed party general secretary Sitaram Yechury’s view that the measure does not address black money, corruption, counterfeit currency notes and terror funding.

“Cash constitutes only six per cent of the black economy,” the release said. “... Also, the basic avenues for money laundering through participatory notes and diversions through tax havens remain untouched. There is no attempt to curb the roots of generation of black money such as in the real estate sector.”

“The Government of India/RBI should allow district and primary cooperative banks also to accept and exchange Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes. This will provide much relief to people in the rural areas.”

The CPI(M) demanded that till alternative arrangements like the availability of required currency notes and the recalibration of ATM machines are completed, people should be allowed to transact in old notes.

The party termed signs of authoritarianism incidents such as the bid to slap a ban on NDTV India, the detention of Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal and others while trying to meet family members of a retired Army man who committed suicide, the Delhi police action on JNU students protesting the disappearance of student Najeeb Ahmad after a dispute with the ABVP, murder charges against Delhi professors, a CPI(M) State leader and others in Chhattisgarh, and the encounter of eight alleged SIMI undertrials in Madhya Pradesh.

“The Polit Bureau expressed concern over the escalating communal tension and consequent polarisation in the run-up to the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections,” the statement added.

“The BJP and the RSS are vigorously pursuing this agenda through various outfits and propagating divisive issues like gau raksha etc,” the CPI(M) said.