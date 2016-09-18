"The Central Committee of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) condemns the killing of 17 Indian army personnel in a terrorist attack in Uri in Jammu & Kashmir this morning," a statement released by the party said.

The ongoing central committee meet of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Sunday condemned the terror attack at Uri in Jammu and Kashmir, in which several army jawans lost their lives.

“The Central Committee of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) condemns the killing of 17 Indian army personnel in a terrorist attack in Uri in Jammu & Kashmir this morning,” a statement released by the party said. “The CPI(M) has been consistently maintaining that terrorism is not the solution to the Kashmir issue. Such acts only compound the situation further. Pakistan must stop aiding and abetting the extremist forces. Such activities are a big impediment to the peace process in the region.”

It also reiterated the need for a political dialogue with all stakeholders in the state.

“Despite the deployment of a large number of security personnel, the government has failed to stop the continuing infiltration of militants,” the statement said. “The CPI(M) would like to reiterate that for a long-standing solution of the Kashmir problem, the political dialogue with all stakeholders as advocated by the all-party delegation should be initiated without any further delay.”