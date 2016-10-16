A Delhi court is likely to decide next week whether to summon Union Minister for Textiles Smriti Irani to face trial on a complaint that she had allegedly given different educational qualifications in three affidavits filed before the Election Commission (EC), while filing her nominations for the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha polls.

Metropolitan Magistrate Harvinder Singh on Saturday reserved order on the complaint for October 18 after the Chief Electoral Officer, Delhi, submitted to the court documents relating to the Minister’s educational qualifications in a sealed cover.

The court on October 6 directed the Election Commission to file the documents stating that certain clarifications were required in the matter. The Commission had earlier told the court that the educational qualifications documents of the Minister were available only on its website.

Allowing the complaint by freelance writer Ahmer Khan in the matter, the court had last year in November summoned from the Delhi University and the EC the education qualifications records of the Minister.

“Keeping in view the grounds mentioned in the application, the plea to direct the officials of the EC and the Delhi University to bring the records (of educational qualifications) is allowed,’’ the court had said.

The complainant alleged that Ms. Irani had given different educational qualifications in three affidavits filed before the EC while filing her nominations for the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha polls.

In the nomination papers for the 2004 Lok Sabha election, Ms. Irani said she had completed B.A. in 1996 from the Delhi University (correspondence course) but in the nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha election in 2011, she said her highest qualification was B.Com Part-1 from the School of Open Learning from the same university, the complaint alleged.

Again in the 2014 Lok Sabha election which the Minister contested from Amethi, she claimed in her affidavit that she had completed B.Com Part-I from the School of Open Learning from Delhi University, the complainant charged.