In a big relief to Union Minister for Textiles Smriti Irani, a Delhi court on Tuesday dismissed a complaint against her that she had allegedly given different educational qualifications in three affidavits filed before the Election Commission while filing her nominations for the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha polls.

The complaint had been filed by freelance writer Ahmer Khan.

Metropolitan Magistrate Harvinder Singh said: “The complaint has been filed only to needlessly harass the proposed accused as the complainant may not have even bothered to file the same had the proposed accused herein not been a Central Minister.’’

Another ground the court cited was the delay in filing the complaint. “There is a great delay of around 11 years. This could not be condoned as the complainant is not an aggrieved party,’’ the magistrate said.

“The complaint does not appear to have been filed for vindication of the majesty of justice and maintenance of law and order,” he further stated.

The court also took note of the absence of original evidence against the Minister.

“The fate of the complaint can be foreseen as inevitable failure due to loss of original evidence because of a great delay, and the court needs to be relieved of the burden of adjudicating such inconsequential claim/case, therefore, prayer for summoning the proposed accused is hereby declined,’’ the magistrate said in his order.