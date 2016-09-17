Special Judge O.P. Saini dismissed their common plea saying it had no merit.

A Delhi court on Saturday dismissed petitions filed by former Telecom Minister Dayanidhi Maran and four others challenging its jurisdiction to hear the money laundering case connected with the Aircel-Maxis deal case.

They had challenged the court's jurisdiction arguing that it was designated only to hear 2G spectrum allocation scam cases.

Mr. Maran, his brother, Kalanidhi Maran and Ms. Kaveri Kalanithi Maran and the two other accused are facing prosecutions in the case.

The Enforcement Directorate has alleged that two firms, South Asia FM Limited (SAFL) and Sun Direct TV Private Ltd. (SDTPL), had received Rs. 742.58 crore as “proceeds of crime” from some Mauritius-based firms and that the two firms was then allegedly controlled by Mr. Kalanidhi Maran.