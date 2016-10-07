A city court on Thursday asked the Delhi State Election Commission to file records relating to Union Minister Smriti Irani’s educational qualification, filed by her while contesting the 2004 general elections.

The court directive was on a complaint alleging she had given false information in her affidavit.

Metropolitan Magistrate Harvinder Singh, who was expected to pronounce the order on whether to summon the politician as accused in the case, directed Election Commission officials to file the documents after noting that some clarifications were required in the matter.

The complainant alleged that Ms. Irani had deliberately given discrepant information about her educational qualifications in affidavits filed before the poll panel in 2004, 2011 and 2014 and not given any clarification despite concerns raised on the issue.