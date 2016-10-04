In a clear U-turn, the Centre on Monday said the Supreme Court had over-stepped into legislative turf by ordering the National Democratic Alliance government to constitute the Cauvery Management Board (CMB). Less than 48 hours after the Centre agreed to comply with the Supreme Court’s order to form the CMB by October 4, Attorney-General Mukul Rohatgi was back in the apex court.

He told a Bench of Justices Dipak Misra and U.U. Lalit that he made a “mistake” by not giving them the full picture on the CMB as compliance may lead to “other complications.”