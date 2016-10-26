The state-wise ease of doing business ranking will be released soon, said the Minister.

Speaking about the World Bank’s Doing Business ranking, Commerce and Industry Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that it was “disappointing that measures taken by the government did not get counted.”

“We are motivated to achieve the Prime Minister’s vision of ensuring that India finds a place in the top 50 in the global ranking on ease of doing business. States are now actively engaged in ease of doing business initiatives,” Ms. Sitharaman said.

“It is not that we have not taken the right route in reforms relating to ease of doing business, but we need to interact with states even more. The whole process needs a ‘sharper focus.’ I agree that there is a need to better communicate the reforms we have undertaken,” she added.

Agreeing that the country needed to reform faster, the Minister addressed the intense competition between nations on the rankings. “Along with short-term steps, we are also taking medium- and long-term steps — but there will be a time lag for the benefits of those to be felt,” said Ms. Sitharaman.

“It is taking time as states have sought clarifications on some of the 340 points in the ‘business reform action plan’ that the Centre circulated in October 2015,” she said.

On ties with New Zealand, Ms. Sitharaman said India and New Zealand will revive talks on a bilateral free trade agreement.

When asked about reports of alleged illegal import of firecrackers ahead of Diwali, the Minister asked the state governments to confiscate them and take stringent action. “The centre has not given any permission to import crackers. Three or four big consignments have been confiscated,” she said.