107 countries of the world have come to an agreement in Kigali, Rwanda, on Saturday, to substantially phase out a potent greenhouse gas by 2045 and moe to prevent a potential 0.5 C rise in global temperature by 2050.

Hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HFCs) are a family of gases that are largely used in refrigerants in home and car airconditioners. They however substantially worsen global warming and on late Friday, India, China, the United States and Europe agreed on a timeline to reduce HFC use by 85% by 2045.

The details of the agreement are yet to be made public and India’s environment ministry is yet to detail India’s roadmap towards achieving this goal. From what The Hindu has learnt so far, India hasn’t committed to a fixed date by which it will start reducing its HFC consumption but has agreed to do so after developed countries would have reduced their consumption by 70 per cent, of what they did in 2011-13.

The developed countries, led by the US and Europe, according to a CSE statement, will reduce HFC use by 85 per cent by 2036 over a 2011-13 baseline. China, which is the largest producer of HFCs in the world, will reduce HFC use by 80 per cent by 2045 over the 2020-22 baseline and India will reduce the use of HFCs by 85 per cent over the 2024-26 baseline.

Baselines refer to the average consumption in a period from which future reductions are calculated. Developed countries have also agreed to provide enhanced funding support to developing countries.

Earlier this week, India had also announced domestic action on HFC-23 (trifluoro-methane), a super greenhouse gas with a GWP of 14,800, which is produced as a byproduct of HCFC-22 (chloro-difluoro- methane). Currently, HCFC-22 is the most commonly used refrigerant in India.

India has mandated 5 manufacturers — who fully control the domestic market — to capture and incinerate HFC-23 so that it is not released into the atmosphere. This action will eliminate release of HFC-23 equivalent to about 100 million tonne of Carbon dioxide emissions over the next 15 years.

Chandra Bhushan, deputy director general, CSE said “India’s proposal would avoid HFC emissions equivalent to 70 billion tonne of Carbon dioxide.”