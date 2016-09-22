Pakistan needs to take more action against terror groups targeting India, says U.S. official

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry has urged Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to cooperate with the investigation into the Uri terror attack when they both met on the sidelines of U.N. General Assembly in New York on Monday, a State Department spokesperson said.

Deputy Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Foreign Secretary S. Jaishankar expressing condolences for the victims of the attack and their families, and offering assistance with the investigation, the official said.

The United States, however, would not blame Pakistan or any particular group before more details and evidence emerge. “We are still awaiting further information. We have offered our assistance to the Government of India, and we also urge Pakistan to cooperate in the ongoing investigation,” the spokesperson said.

The U.S. is committed to its strong partnership with the Indian government to combat terrorism, the official added.

The official, however, stressed that Pakistan needed to take more action against terror groups targeting India. “Our view on the need for Pakistan to take steps against externally focused militants is clear and long-standing, including against groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed.”

Calling upon India and Pakistan to engage in direct dialogue on terrorism and Kashmir, the official kept clear of Mr. Sharif’s request for U.S. intervention. “The U.S. strongly supports all efforts between India and Pakistan that can contribute to a more stable, democratic, and prosperous region: including meetings between the India and Pakistani officials ... Our long-standing position is that we believe India and Pakistan stand to benefit from the normalisation of relations and practical cooperation. We encourage India and Pakistan to continue to engage in direct dialogue aimed at reducing tensions,” the official said.

The official said the “pace, scope, and character of any discussions on Kashmir is for the two sides to determine” and the U.S. supports all positive steps India and Pakistan can take to forge closer relations.

