Attacks by BJP on nation's foundation distressing: Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi along with senior leaders Ghulam Nabi Aazad and Mallikarjun Kharge and others MPs during a protest against union minister Anantkumar Hedge’s remarks on the Constitution. | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday attacked the Modi government for Union Minister Anantkumar Hegde’s “amend the Constitution” remarks, saying it was “distressing” to see the country’s foundation coming under attack by BJP members both “directly and surreptitiously”.

“It is distressing to see that this document — the foundation of our country, given to us by the Congress and Ambedkar (Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar) — is under attack. Attacks are being directly and surreptitiously made by senior members of the BJP,” Mr. Gandhi said at the Congress Foundation Day celebrations.

''Web of deceit''

“What is happening in our country is a web of deceit. The BJP operates on the basic idea that a lie can be used for political benefits. “Central idea of the Congress party is the truth - we accept the truth, we work for the truth and we fight for it,” he said, adding: “That is the difference between us and them.”

The formation of the Constitution was one of the most important moments in the history of the nation. “It was the day we decided that every Indian, regardless of colour, caste or religion, is going to have the same importance, the same rights. “Our duty is to defend the rights and future of ever single citizen. We might suffer but we will not give up. We will defend the truth,” he said.