India has expressed willingness to share ‘material evidence’ related to the attacks of 26/11, Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Friday. The statement came a day after India said that Foreign Secretary S. Jaishankar has written to his Pakistan counterpart Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry seeking cooperation into the investigation of the eight-year-old case.

However, Pakistan has said that the letter from Mr. Jaishankar is the response to Mr. Ahmad’s letter dated September 8 2015.

“In reply to the Foreign Secretary of Pakistan’s letter, dated 8th September 2015, the Indian Foreign Secretary, in his letter of 6th September has expressed India’s readiness to share the material evidence, which Pakistan has been seeking for quite some time for the Mumbai trial.

The material evidence and the cross examination of prosecution witnesses are needed to proceed further with the trial in Pakistan as per our law of the land,” Nafees Zakaria, Spokesperson of Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

India on Thursday had expressed dissatisfaction over the slow pace of investigation of the Mumbai terror attack trial in Pakistan.

Pakistani sources said the letter from India has been delayed though the MEA is yet to comment on this observation