The Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi was granted bail in a defamation complaint filed against him by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in 2014 by a local court in Mumbai, on Wednesday.

On March 6, 2014, Mr Gandhi made a speech in Bhiwandi holding the organisation responsible for the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi. He had said, "RSS people killed Gandhiji and today their people (BJP) talk of him...They opposed Sardar Patel and Gandhiji.”

His lawyer informed the court that the bail plea has been filed and the surety had given an undertaking on May 8 itself that he will appear when needed.

Advocate appearing for the petitioner, a RSS worker Rajesh Kunte said "if he is ready to accept mistake we are ready to withdraw the case and has no objection to his bail. We believe in forgive and forget. He also requested the court to treat Mr Gandhi as a common man."

The court granted bail on the personal surety of Shivraj Patil who submitted land documents of a place in Latur and adjourned the case to January 30. The leader left the court for airport while his supporters kept shouting out slogans in his support next to the court.