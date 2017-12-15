Congress protests against PM’s remarks, disrupts RS proceedings

Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu conducting the proceedings in the Rajya Sabha during the inaugural day of the Winter Session, New Delhi on Friday. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Winter Session of the Rajya Sabha began on a stormy note on Friday, with the Opposition demanding an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his “conspiracy with Pakistan” remarks against his predecessor Manmohan Singh. The uproar repeatedly disrupted the proceedings.

The Congress accused Mr. Modi of levelling “serious charges” against Dr. Singh, former Vice-President Hamid Ansari and diplomats.

Chairman of the House M. Venkaiah Naidu disallowed a notice by the Congress and other Opposition members under rule 267 for suspension of the business of the House to discuss the matter, which led to further noisy scenes.

The House saw three adjournments before the Chair finally called it a day, a little after 3 p.m. following continued uproar and shouting of slogans.

Opposition members also protested against the disqualification of former Janata Dal (United) chief Sharad Yadav and Ali Anwar of the same party from the House by the Chairman, which was vociferously countered by ruling party members.

They raised the issue soon after the Chairman informed the House about his decision to disqualify the two former JD(U) members after giving them due opportunity of hearing.

As the members protested, Mr. Naidu said there cannot be any discussion on the decision of the Chair. “There is no discussion on the ruling of the chairman. Please sit down.”

“This is a political issue which you are raising, which you discuss outside the House. I have no problem,” he said, adding “this is not the manner.... All are standing...Both the sides are standing.. I have not allowed.”

As Opposition members continued shouting slogans and trooped into the well of the House, Mr. Naidu said, “You want to do like this on the first day itself? I don’t appreciate the conduct of coming to the well... There is a saying that all is well, not well. Try to understand this.”

When the House reassembled at noon for question hour, Leader of the Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad raised the issue of Mr. Modi’s remarks at an election rally in Gujarat targeting Dr. Singh over a dinner meeting with Pakistanidiplomats.

Mr. Azad said his party and other Opposition leaders have given a notice under rule 267, seeking suspension of the listed business to discuss an issue which he termed “serious”.

“There has been a serious matter which is not only the concern of government but the Opposition is equally concerned. One allegation has been levelled on former Prime Minister and former President.There are charges ... many foreign secretaries, high commissioners and ambassadors... charges have been levelled on them that they are hatching a conspiracy with Pakistan in Gujarat election. The PM on December 10 in Palampur in Gujarat has levelled this allegation. This is not an ordinary allegation...against a former PM, Vice-President and Army Chief,” Mr. Azad said.

But Mr. Naidu disallowed it, saying “I have gone into the notice given by Ghulam Nabiji, Naresh Agarwal [Samajwadi Party member]...I have not allowed it ...please sit down.”

This agitated the members created further uproar, forcing the Chair to adjourn the House till 2:30 p.m.

When the House met again, Mr. Azad raised the issue amid an uproar and the House was adjourned again till 3 p.m. by Deputy Chairman P.J. Kurien.

While Mr. Kurien pleaded with members to take up the private members’ business, Mr. Agarwal raised the issue of the Centre’s decision to set up special courts for cases against MPs and MLAs and questioned the move.

When Mr. Kurien said it was a decision of the Supreme Court, Mr. Agarwal said he had not criticised the top court but his questions were directed at the government.

Congress leader Anand Sharma got up and said Mr. Agarwal was trying to raise a point of order and asked whether this could be raised “only at a particular time”.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Vijay Goel asked how the issue being raised was a point or order which, he said, was related to the business of the House.

Several Congress members were on their feet by this time and started raising slogans demanding an apology from the prime minister for his remarks.

Several Congress members including Oscar Fernandes, Shamsher Singh Dullo, Renuka Chowdhury, Sanjay Singh trooped into the Well of the House shouting slogans.

Amid the din, some private members’ bills including ‘The Educational Innovations Commission Bill 2017’ by Vinay Sahasrabuddhe and ‘The Prevention of Enforced Disappearance Bill 2017’ by V. Vijayasai Reddy were introduced.

As the slogan shouting continued, Mr. Kurien adjourned the proceedings till 3 p.m. When the House reassembled, opposition members continued their protests, forcing Mr. Kurien to adjourn the House for the day.

Earlier when the House assembled, Chairman Naidu led the House in paying tributes to ten former members who passed away during the inter-session period. Thereafter, the Prime Minister introduced new ministers to the House.

LS proceedings adjourned after obituary references

The proceedings of the Lok Sabha on the first day of the Winter Session were adjourned today after the House paid tributes to three sitting and seven former members who died during the inter-session period.

The House would now meet on Monday.

As soon as the House assembled, newly-elected Congress member from Gurdaspur Sunil Kumar Jakhar was administered the oath, which he took in Punjabi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted Mr. Jakhar with a handshake when the former greeted him with folded hands after taking oath.

The Gurdaspur bypoll was necessitated following the demise of BJP member and cine star Vinod Khanna.

After the oath of the new member, Mr. Modi introduced new ministers to the House. These included Dharmendra Pradhan, Piyush Goyal and Nirmala Sitharaman who were elevated as Cabinet ministers in the September 3 rejig of the council of ministers.

The new faces are ministers of state (independent charge) R.K. Singh, Hardeep Puri, K.J. Alphonse and ministers of state Shiv Pratap Shukla, Virendra Kumar, Ananth Hegde, Gajendra Shekhawat and Satyapal Singh.

Making obituary references, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan informed members that three sitting Lok Sabha MPs — Sultan Ahmed (TMC), Chand Nath (BJP) and Tasleem Uddin (RJD) had passed away recently.

Seven other former members — Vikram Mahajan, Ram Singh, R. Keishing, P.C. Barman, Dhanraj Singh, Amal Datta and Priya Ranjan Dasmunsi also died during the inter-session period.

The House was also introduced to the new Secretary General, Snehlata Shrivastava, who took over on December 1. A former IAS officer, she is the first woman Secretary General of the Lok Sabha.

Before the proceedings began, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj met leaders of various parties.

When the Prime Minister entered the House, he greeted the members from the opposition benches with a ‘namaste’ and bowing his head.