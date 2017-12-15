Sonia has quit only party post, not from politics, clarifies Congress

more-in

A day before Rahul Gandhi formally takes over the reins as Congress president, the party has clarified that Sonia Gandhi has only resigned from the party post and not from politics.

The clarification was prompted by Ms. Gandhi's comments to reporters in Parliament on Friday morning that her “role now was to retire.”

Post Mr. Gandhi's elevation as the party president, there has been intense speculation as to what role will Ms. Gandhi assign herself.

As party president, Ms. Gandhi also heads the Congress Parliamentary Party that decides the party agenda in Parliament. Party sources had told The Hindu that she had expressed her desire to step down and get into retirement mode.

Post of patron?

However, the party is likely to create a post of patron for Ms. Gandhi, who has served as its longest serving president for 19 years.

As the media reported about Ms. Gandhi's comments, party chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala tweeted, “Would sincerely request friends in the media to not rely upon innuendos. Smt. Sonia Gandhi has retired as President of Indian National Congress and not from politics. Her blessings, wisdom and innate commitment to Congress ideology shall always be our guiding light.”

On December 11, Mr. Gandhi was elected as the party president in a contest that didn’t have any other contender. However, the certificate of victory is yet to be formally handed over to him as he was stationed in Gujarat for the last phase of campaigning.

A formal function will take place on Saturday at the party headquarters where Ms. Gandhi is expected to speak about the challenges and the road ahead for the party as her son takes over her role.