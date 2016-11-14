The Congress on Monday asked Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal to spell out the agenda for the special Assembly session to be convened on November 16.

Punjab Congress president Capt. Amarinder Singh on Monday said Mr. Badal should give an assurance that any new legislation on the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) Canal, if passed during the special session, would be approved by the Governor and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government at the Centre.

“While we have always supported any government move to save the water of the State, no decision can be taken on participation in the special session without clarity on the agenda,” said Capt. Singh reacting to Mr. Badal’s appeal to the Congress to participate in the special session.

Capt. Singh said the Governor was yet to give his approval to the De-acquisition Bill [to return the land acquired from farmers in the State for the SYL canal] passed during the last session of the Assembly. “Mr. Badal should clarify how he proposes to convince the BJP and the Governor to accept it,” he said.

“If the Badal government is not ready to spell out the special session agenda it should also join the Congress MLAs in resigning from the Assembly, and call for early elections in the State,” he said.