The Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party have targeted the Shiromani Akali Dal-BJP government in Punjab over the alleged foodgrains scam.

The Congress has demanded a CBI probe into the charges. The AAP has said the BJP-led government at the Centre is helping the State government cover up the alleged irregularities.

Pradesh Congress Committee president Capt. Amarinder Singh said on Tuesday that once in power, the Congress would hand over the case to the CBI and order a verification of the State’s grain stocks. “We will make sure that the funds, if embezzled, is brought back to the exchequer,” he said, accusing the Badals (Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal, Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal and other members of the Badal family) of involvement in corruption. He said the Comptroller and Auditor-General (CAG) had found enough evidence against the government.

Senior Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa has asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to withdraw his poll rhetoric of Nah kahunga, nahkhane dunga. “Funds for grain procurement were provided by the Union government through its cash credit limit (CCL) scheme, and the CAG has pointed out that there is a mismatch between the grain available in government godowns and Rs.12,000 crore given for the purchase,” he said. “The Centre is well within its right to investigate this misappropriation. The Prime Minister should immediately order an inspection of godowns in Punjab and a CBI probe into the charges.”

The AAP has accused the State and Central governments of a cover-up. “What action the Centre has taken against the Punjab government for the alleged embezzlement of food stocks? Under what condition the CCL was given to Punjab? Isn’t offering and accepting the loan request by the Punjab government to cover up the scam indicates a nexus between the Centre and the State?,” AAP convener Gurpreet Singh Waraich said recently.

The issue has come to the forefront after the State Cabinet recently approved the Food Department’s decision to seek consent from the Union government to float bonds worth Rs. 31,000 crore for market borrowing.