Cong. seeks privilege motion against Jaitley

Congress members have sought to move a privilege motion against Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on his statement related to the Lokpal Bill.

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge and party member K.C. Venugopal raised the issue in the Lok Sabha, urging Speaker Sumitra Mahajan to take a decision. Mr. Jaitley was also present in the House.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar intervened stating that the Congress leaders were well versed with the rules governing privilege notices and that it would be taken up in due course.

Mr. Venugopal said that the Finance Minister had told that the Bill was in the Standing Committee, which was not true as the President had already given assent to the Bill.