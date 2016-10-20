Does it look good if he contradicts Defence Minister, asks Singhvi

The Congress on Wednesday used Foreign Secretary S. Jaishankar’s remarks to a Parliamentary Standing Committee that the Army had carried out “target-specific, limited-calibre, counter-terrorist operations” across the Line of Control in the past too, to “expose” the Modi government’s “lie” on the recent surgical strikes.

“There are a number of issues that reflect that this government has a predisposition to deception, to pass off fiction as fact,” party spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi said, asking, “Does it look good for the Defence Minister to be contradicted by the Foreign Secretary? The latter spoke in very precise terms, saying the Army had carried out ‘target-specific, limited-calibre, counter-terrorist operations’ and that what was new was that this was the first time such an operation had been made public.”

For the Congress, which has been repeatedly saying that operations similar to the one in end-September had taken place in the past, the Foreign Secretary’s comments on Tuesday have come as vindication of the position the party had taken.

Meanwhile, diplomatic sources, going into damage control, said on Wednesday, “What FS said is that the key issue is that we went public after conducting the surgical strikes which conveyed a politico-military message. Whether any previous crossings had been done only the Army would know. But it is irrelevant anyway because there was no message.”

Earlier, Mr. Singhvi underscored the fact that the Congress was “100 per cent behind the Army on the surgical strikes” and that the Congress had never questioned their authenticity, only the Modi government’s assertion that such an operation had never taken place in the past.

“Don’t politicise the great achievement of a great army of a great nation,” Mr. Singhvi said to the BJP, that had given the credit only to the BJP, the RSS and the government.

Mr. Singhvi also expressed surprise that neither the Defence Minister nor Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made a statement clarifying the situation, nor had he anything to say on the posters about the surgical strikes that don’t give the credit to the Army. “This sullies the image of a proud nation,” he said.

Earlier in the day, the Congress’s communication chief Randeep Surjewala expressed the hope that Mr. Jaishankar would not get “axed” like his predecessor Sujatha Singh: “Hope FS Jaishankar won’t get axed like Sujatha Singh for speaking the truth qua valour of Armed Forces and exposing BJP’s deception,” he tweeted.