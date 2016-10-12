The Ministry of Defence is expected to formally clarify its position on the disability pension for military personnel, even as a section of veterans accused the Government of steeply slashing the rates.

The allegations against the Government emerged after a ‘resolution’ from the Ministry of Defence, which has effectively changed the earlier percentage-based system to a fixed slab one, emerged in public.

The Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare issued the ‘resolution’ on September 30 with the terms of reference under the Seventh Pay Commission for revised pension benefits effective from April 01, 2016.

Under the heading “enhancement in rate of disability pension” the notification says, “The commission is of the considered view that the regime implemented post the 6th Pay Commission needs to be discontinued, and recommended a return to the slab-based system.”

According to lawyer Major Navdeet Singh (Retd), the disability element was earlier calculated at the rate of 30 per cent of pay for 100 percent disability for both defence personnel and civilian employees.

On the other hand, the War Injury Element in operational disabilities was calculated at the rate of 60 per cent of pay for 100 per cent disability for both defence personnel and civilians.

Maj. Singh says that the Government has made no change for War Injury Element for defence personnel or civilians and it shall continue to be calculated as before.

“However, the disability element has been drastically reduced for defence personnel and has been notified on three fixed slabs for Officers, Junior Commissioned Officers and Other Ranks, while civilians continue to remain on the percentage system,” he says.

As per the new slabs, the highest level is Rs. 27,000 for a Service Officer of level 10 and above. The second highest is Rs. 17,000 for service levels 6 to 9 (from Naib Subedar up to Subedar Major and equivalents), and the lowest is Rs. 12,000 from Sepoy to Havildar.

What this means is that between service personnel and an equivalent rank civilian injured in a non-combat scenario, the civilian counterpart is entitled to much higher disability pension than the military counterpart.

There has been considerable anger among the veterans since the notification was issued, which, incidentally, was just after the much talked about success of ‘surgical strikes’ by the Army across the Line of Control (LoC).

While there has been no official clarification from the Defence Ministry so far, sources said this is only a notification of the Pay Commission’s recommendations and the Defence Ministry has not taken a final call on them for its implementation.