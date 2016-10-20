Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Nasim Zaidi on Wednesday said the idea of compulsory voting has not been found so practical in India, but comparative benefits of compulsory voting and education-led mobilisation of voters will be worth examining again.

“The issue of compulsory voting as prevalent in some countries has been a matter of discussion earlier. But we will like to hear others,” said Dr. Zaidi, on the first day of a three-day global conference on “Voter Education for Inclusive, Informed and Ethical Participation.”

In response to a private member’s Bill on compulsory voting, introduced in the Lok Sabha, the government had also said it would not be possible to bring in such a law that punishes those who do not vote.

Dr. Zaidi said many democracies around the world are facing declining voter turnout and increasing apathy to vote among specific groups of people.

The CEC said the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation project has over the years given creditable gains in a relatively short period of time. “In the areas of enrolment, turnout, women’s voting and youth participation, the achievements have been praiseworthy. However, the jewel in the crown was the 66.4 per cent voter turnout in an electorate of 834 million in the national elections held in 2014, which is the highest voter participation in the last six decades,” he said. Most significantly, women’s participation was at a record high of 65.6 per cent, Mr. Zaidi added.