National

NEW DELHI, October 20, 2016
Updated: October 20, 2016 03:43 IST

Compulsory voting is not practical in India, says Zaidi

  • Special Correspondent
Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  
Nasim Zaidi
Nasim Zaidi

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Nasim Zaidi on Wednesday said the idea of compulsory voting has not been found so practical in India, but comparative benefits of compulsory voting and education-led mobilisation of voters will be worth examining again.

“The issue of compulsory voting as prevalent in some countries has been a matter of discussion earlier. But we will like to hear others,” said Dr. Zaidi, on the first day of a three-day global conference on “Voter Education for Inclusive, Informed and Ethical Participation.”

In response to a private member’s Bill on compulsory voting, introduced in the Lok Sabha, the government had also said it would not be possible to bring in such a law that punishes those who do not vote.

Dr. Zaidi said many democracies around the world are facing declining voter turnout and increasing apathy to vote among specific groups of people.

The CEC said the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation project has over the years given creditable gains in a relatively short period of time. “In the areas of enrolment, turnout, women’s voting and youth participation, the achievements have been praiseworthy. However, the jewel in the crown was the 66.4 per cent voter turnout in an electorate of 834 million in the national elections held in 2014, which is the highest voter participation in the last six decades,” he said. Most significantly, women’s participation was at a record high of 65.6 per cent, Mr. Zaidi added.

More In: National | News
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Go easy on Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, says Anup Jalota

Coming soon: Smarter railway stations

Goa periscope: A Russian sub leased

Happy to depose, but doubt it is legal: Katju

Akhilesh to skip SP bash, launch campaign

Bank attacked, SUV set ablaze in Srinagar

Compulsory voting is not practical in India, says Zaidi

More charges against perfumer murder accused

Charges can be framed against Marans: ED

Minister alleges attack by Trinamool workers


Tamil Nadu

Jayalalithaa’s health condition improves

Panneerselvam holds first Cabinet meeting after Jayalalithaa’s illness

Local body polls: HC orders notice to DMK, State govt.

Cauvery panel report disappointing: TNCC

SC relief to TANGEDCO, BHEL over Ennore thermal plants

Charges can be framed against Marans: ED

Loans waived for 79,318 farmers in Vellore district

Special yagam for quick recovery of CM’s health

Despite low segregation, problem of plenty for BBMP

Kerala

Kerala CM attacks BJP, RSS for Kannur violence

ABC resumed to put an end to street dog menace

Changing face of cardamom farming at CHR

Meteor-like objects fall in Peerumade

Wayanad farmers facing wilted crops

Sandalwood sale

Bypass mooted in Kasaragod town to decongest NH

Meteoroid-like object under expert scrutiny

Severe water crisis grips Palakkad

Karnataka

Officials told to speed up water projects

Dry spell affects production of milk in Mysuru, Chamarajanagar

Gone with wind: cancelled projects scatter Karnataka’s renewable energy targets

Winter session in Belagavi from Nov. 21 to Dec. 2

Still ticking: wristwatch controversy scars Karnataka CM into refusing all gifts

Other States

Union Health Minister sees serious safety lapses in Bhubaneswar hospital

Minister alleges attack by Trinamool workers

Rajasthan govt. challenges Salman’s acquittal in poaching case

Court junks Kejriwal’s plea for stay on Jaitley defamation suit

More charges against perfumer murder accused

Property developer must respect contract: SC

Delhi gets an ‘Election Museum’

Liquor trader shot dead in Gurgaon

Thrown out of home, teenager forced to beg

Andhra Pradesh

No relook into allocation of Krishna water: Tribunal

‘Sirimanotsavam’ celebrated amidst a sea of humanity

Two women share same bed with infants here

Privileges panel serves notice on 12 YSRC MLAs

PD Act invoked on 5 red sanders smugglers

Telangana

No relook into allocation of Krishna water: Tribunal

‘Poor sanitation triggering dengue’

Private hospitals playing with fire

‘Kaleswaram project will address drought for ever’

Punish fake chilli seed racketeers: DCC

Picturesque, but no place to stay for visitors

Police, students participate in peace rally

Officials told to speed up Bhagiratha works

Spectacles distributed to needy students

Good show by KV Polepalli students at sports meet


O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in National

Go easy on Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, says Anup Jalota

‘Shooting of the film took place long before the bilateral ties became strained’ »