MHRD and UGC to help develop package; module on climbing NIRF rankings

The Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) is set to put in place comprehensive training modules for administrative officers of Central Universities in India in order to help the institutions excel in the years to come.

Months after faculty members from the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) held five sessions with the Vice-Chancellors (V-C) and Registrars of various Central Universities, the ministry is looking to expand the training programmes by adding additional components to the training modules prepared by the IIMs.

“The IIMs are good at providing a vision for the future. But we also notice that many academics do not have working experience of running the nuts and bolts of administrative work once they become Registrars, etc. We need to incorporate such every day administrative training, which officials at the ministry and the UGC (University Grants Commission) can help develop as part of the training package for university administrators,” an official told The Hindu. “Futuristic vision and training in nuts and bolts apart, we will also introduce a module aimed at helping institutions understand how they can climb up the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings.” The idea of having structured training for V-Cs and Registrars was first put in place earlier this year, when IIM faculty members held sessions with all Central University V-Cs to “sensitise them towards leadership and developing a vision for excellence in higher education in India”.