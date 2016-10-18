“The deliberations on the proposed new policy will start next year and we should have a policy,” she said. File photo.

Had she not been a Minister, the complainant would not have bothered to file the case, the court said.

A Delhi court on Tuesday dismisssed a complaint against Union Minister for Textiles Smriti Irani alleging that she had filed different educational qualifications while filing her nominations for the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha polls.

Metropolitan Magistrate Harvinder Singh dismisssed the complaint saying that it had been filed to harass her.

The complainant alleged that in the nomination papers for the 2004 Lok Sabha elections, Ms. Irani said she had completed B.A. in 1996 from Delhi University (correspondence course) but in the nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha elections in 2011, she said her highest qualification was B.Com Part-1 from the School of Open Learning from the same university.

Again in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections which the Minister contested from Amethi, she claimed in her affidavit that she had completed B.Com Part-I from the School of Open Learning from Delhi University, the complainant alleged.