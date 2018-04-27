Collegium, a recipe for chaos, says Attorney-General K.K. Venugopal

more-in

Attorney-General K.K. Venugopal on Friday differed with a plea by former law minister Shanti Bhushan to have a collegium of Supreme Court judges collectively allocate cases in the apex court rather than leave the entire power in the hands of the CJI in his administrative capacity as master of the roster.

Mr. Venugopal said that having a collegium to allocate cases among themselves was a recipe for chaos.

Unlike a collegium to recommend new judges, a collegium to allocate cases would mean judges deciding for themselves which cases they should hear. Better have the CJI decide for all as master of the roster, Mr. Venugopal said in his submissions.

Justice Sikri said the allocation of cases is not always done on the initiative of the Chief Justice, at times the judges themselves "express anguish as to why 'I was not given this or that matter'".

Mr. Venugopal, at this point, recalled how one of the major grievances of controversial and former Calcutta High Court judge, C.S. Karnan, was that he was not given bail matters.

Justice Bhushan said there may be difficulties in having a collegium allocate cases, but the Supreme Court's primary concern would be whether the Constitution intends such an arrangement.

The court said the plea should be tested on the touchstone of Article 145 (Rules of the court governing its practices and procedures) of the Constitution.

"Difficulties can always be resolved. We have to see what the Constitution has in mind," Justice Bhushan said.

The Court reserved Mr. Bhushan's plea for final orders.

The Supreme Court had earlier agreed to examine a petition filed by former union law minister Shanti Bhushan to declare that the authority of the Chief Justice of India as 'master of the roster' should not be reduced to an absolute, singular and arbitrary power.

A Bench of Justices A.K. Sikri and Ashok Bhushan had asked Attorney-General K.K. Venugopal to assist the court.

The Bench had decided to hear the petition despite two separate judgments by the Supreme Court in November 2017 and April 9, 2018 upholding the Chief Justice of India's complete administrative authority to allocate cases and constitute Benches. Both judgments were pronounced by Benches led by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra. The April 9 verdict called the CJI an "institution in himself".

In his petition, Mr. Bhushan has said such "absolute discretion" cannot be confined in just one man, the CJI.

Senior advocate Dushyant Dave, for Mr. Bhushan, referred to the Judges case of 1998 to argue that the Supreme Court itself has interpreted the term 'Chief Justice of India' to collectively mean the CJI and his four senior most judges.

Mr. Dave argued that certain "sensitive" cases were allocated to Benches as per the special order of the CJI. It is the allocation of these core cases which require the collective attention of the collegium. They should not be left to the "absolute discretion" of the CJI.

"Be he ever so high, he is not above the law... Why is it that certain matters are presented before certain judges. There are instances in the past, and unfortunately, there will be hundreds to come," Mr. Dave had submitted.

Justice Sikri had observed it was "not feasible" for the Supreme Court collegium of the Chief Justice of India and his four senior most to convene two or three times every week to allocate 'sensitive' cases among various judges.

Justice Bhushan had told Mr. Dave that "what may be 'sensitive' for you may not be sensitive for us (the Supreme Court)".

"Prima facie, I dont think the collegium should be treated as the Chief Justice of India," Justice Sikri said.

"But if My Lord remembers, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar had said the CJI may also be a man of many failings," Mr. Dave had replied.

Both judges had at the time said a procedure for allocation of cases to judges was an "in-house" affair. The judges themselves should evolve a self-governing mechanism.