The coast has been the focus for the Maritime Security Agency since the attacks at Uri base

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has intensified vigil on Gujarat coast in a bid to prevent infiltration of terrorists, using sea route from Pakistan.

The ICG has increased patrolling along the sea line in Gujarat with having over 1,600 km long coast line.

“Considering the incidents of recent past wherein the Indian forces foiled attempts of anti-national elements to infiltrate, by attacking their training camps across in PoK area, the overall security for the shore establishments and fishermen have been duly enhanced,” said Ahmedabad based defence PRO Wing Commander Abhishek Matiman.

According to him, the coast of Gujarat and the Maritime Zones off the notional IMBL between India and Pakistan, being an area of sensitivity, has been the focus for the Maritime Security Agency since the attacks at Uri base in J&K.

The Coast Guard Regional Headquarters (North West), at Gandhinagar had launched special operation in coordination with the stakeholders, including the Marine Police and the State Administration since September 26.

“The stakeholders have been requested to advise fishermen to undertake group fishing and avoid fishing close to notional IMBL/ No Fishing Zone. In addition, the presence of ICG units at sea and patrolling in sensitive areas by undertaking forward area deployment of assets, both ships and aircraft has been effected,” Mr Matiman stated in a release.

The authorities have asked the fishermen, who are often apprehended by the marine security agency of Pakistan along the IMBL while on fishing, have been asked to go for group fishing and use their very high frequency (VHF) communication sets to immediately inform the coastguard about any suspicious activity in the sea or along the coast.

The ICG personnel have sanitized sensitive sea areas and enhanced surveillance will be sustained till normalization of situation.