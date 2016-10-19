Congress leader and industrialist Naveen Jindal, accused in a coal block allocation scam case along with 14 others, was today allowed by a special court to travel abroad later this month for business purposes.

Special CBI Judge Bharat Parashar allowed the plea filed by Mr. Jindal seeking the court’s permission to visit China from October 22 to 29 and imposed certain conditions on him.

Mr. Jindal was earlier granted bail by the court which had imposed several conditions, including that he will not leave the country without the court’s nod.

Apart from Mr. Jindal, CBI had chargesheeted ex-Minister of State for Coal Dasari Narayan Rao, ex-Jharkhand Chief Minister Madhu Koda, former Coal Secretary H.C. Gupta and 11 others in the case of alleged irregularities in allocation of Amarkonda Murgadangal coal block in Jharkhand to Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) and Gagan Sponge Iron Private Ltd (GSIPL).

Besides them, the other individual accused are — Rajeev Jain, Director of Jindal Realty Pvt Ltd, Girish Kumar Suneja and Radha Krishna Saraf, GSIPL Directors, K. Ramakrishna Prasad, MD of Sowbhagya Media Ltd, and chartered accountant Gyan Swaroop Garg. All the accused are currently out on bail.

Besides the nine accused, five firms — JSPL, Jindal Realty Pvt Ltd, Gagan Infraenergy Ltd (formerly known as GSIPL), Sowbhagya Media Ltd and New Delhi Exim Pvt Ltd — are also accused in the case.