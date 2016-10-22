Doing away with the board exam has affected academic standards adversely, feels HRD Ministry

The CBSE may well be on its way to making the Class-X board examination compulsory again.

The Ministry of Human Resource Development and the board have been discussing this idea in the light of concerns that the doing away of the Class-X board six years back has affected academic standards adversely.

While the CBSE officials have maintained no final decision has been taken, they admit there are two popular views, and that the dominant opinion seems to be that standards are important, even if burden on students is a concern.

The matter may be taken up at a forthcoming meeting of the Central Advisory Board of Education (CABE), which will be chaired by HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar, on October 25.

The CBSE's Class-X board examinations were scrapped six years ago in order to reduce pressure on students.

Soon after CBSE chairman Rajesh Chaturvedi had taken charge, sources say, he was asked by Mr. Javadekar in their first meeting to give details as to why the examination was discontinued and whether due procedures had been followed in doing so.

The government is also mulling doing away with no-detention till Class-8.